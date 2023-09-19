2-3 Cups of This Per Day Can Lower Risk of Depression and Anxiety
Just don't drink too much!
According to new research, individuals who consumed 2-3 cups of coffee daily had the lowest risk of these mental disorders. However, risks increased for those who drank either less or more than this amount.
The results were consistent regardless of whether individuals consumed ground coffee, milk coffee, or unsweetened coffee. The study was published in Psychiatry Research.
Both anxiety and depression disorders rank among the top causes of disability worldwide.