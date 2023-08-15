Dunkin Donuts Introduces “Dunkin’ Spiked”

Dunkin’ is putting out a new line of hard iced coffees and iced teas under the name “Dunkin’ Spiked.”

There will be four flavours: Original iced coffee, caramel, mocha and vanilla. They come in 12-ounce cans and will have 6% alcohol, stronger than most mainstream beers.

There are also four flavours of spiked TEAS: “Slightly sweet with a twist of lemon,” half-tea / half-lemonade, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple. These will be 5% alcohol.

They are flavoured malt beverages, so they’re not gluten-free.

There’s no official release date, but they could be just a few weeks away in several states, like Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont. More states will get them sometime next year.

According to the site, they contain between 15 and 30 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, depending on the flavour.

The coffee chain says the new drinks will be available in late August.

These will be Dunkin’s first original alcoholic beverages, however, they have collaborated with Harpoon Brewery to make Dunkin’-inspired beers, like Dunkin’ Pumpkin.