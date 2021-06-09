Dwayne Johnson Announces New Disney+ Series ‘Behind The Attraction’

The Rock is taking us behind the scenes at Disney with a new Disney Parks series coming to Disney + called “Behind the Attraction.”

The show will highlight a “peek behind the curtain” at the parks’ famous places and attractions. Johnson will executive produce the ten-part series.

Disney fans will able to see never-before-seen-footage to see how some of its attractions were created.

Disney Parks Blog confirmed “[Fans will be able to] hear the unique story behind each Castle at the Parks and learn how Disney Imagineers designed and built them.”

Johnson will also host the Jungle Cruise episode where he will show Disney fans a day in the life of the beloved boat ride. Johnson stars in the upcoming “Jungle Cruise” film, which is set to be released in theaters and Disney+ on July 30.

“Behind the Attraction” will be available on Disney + on July 16, 2021.