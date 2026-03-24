Dwayne Johnson’s Look as Maui Revealed

Disney has just dropped a new trailer for the highly anticipated live-action remake of Moana, giving fans their first full look at Dwayne Johnson as the beloved demigod Maui. Johnson, who originally voiced Maui in the 2016 animated hit, brings the character to life in full live-action, complete with flowing black hair and signature tattoos.

The film follows teenaged Moana, played by newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia, as she answers the ocean’s call and sets out on an epic journey beyond the reef of her island, Motunui, alongside the mischievous Maui. Fans of the original film will recognize familiar faces and scenes, including the shiny-obsessed crab Tamatoa, the lava creature Te Kā, and beloved songs like “I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors).”

Joining Johnson and Lagaʻaia are John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams as her mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as her grandmother, Gramma Tala. Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in both the original film and its 2024 sequel, serves as an executive producer alongside director Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, and Charles Newirth. Producers include Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The live-action adaptation will feature original songs by Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, with Mancina also returning to compose the film’s score.

The 2016 animated Moana was a massive success, earning $643 million worldwide and an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, along with a nod for Miranda’s original song “How Far I’ll Go.” Now, fans can look forward to a fresh take on the story when the live-action Moana sails into theatres on July 10, 2026.