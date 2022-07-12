Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is the Master of Ceremonies For This Year’s Shark Week!

This year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be Shark Week’s first-ever “Master of Ceremonies”.

🦈 BIGGEST WEEK OF TV 🦈



Honored to be your 1st ever MASTER OF CEREMONIES as @SevenBucksProd partners w/ @Discovery for a VERY SPECIAL SHARK WEEK.



Shot in HAWAII, these beautiful AUMAKUA (gods) are deeply respected in our culture.



(and within my tattoo)



JULY 24th! 🦈 🏝 pic.twitter.com/DSV7KQibjQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 11, 2022

This is the 34th annual Shark Week on Discovery. It kicks off Sunday, July 24th. You can keep up with the chaos at SharkWeel.com, where some of this year’s crazier-sounding Shark Week specials include “Jaws vs. Kraken”,“Pigs vs. Shark”, and “Mechashark Love Down Under”.

Tracy Morgan will also make an appearance, along with the cast of “Jackass.”

HERE IS SOME OF THE SCHEDULE

July 15, “Dawn of the Monster Mako”

A 14-foot giant mako shark is spotted in the waters off the Azores. Underwater cinematographer Joe Romeiro tries to capture it on film.

July 23, “Great White Intersection”

Follow the resurgence of great white sharks off the beaches of Cape Cod.

July 24, “Return to Headstone Hell”

Norfolk Island’s tiger sharks go head-to-head with migrating great whites over cow carcasses.

July 24, “Jackass Shark Week 2.0”

Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark and Zach Holmes return for a second year to help a friend over his fear of sharks.

July 25, “Stranger Sharks”

Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from “Stranger Things” search for the strangest sharks in the ocean.

July 25, “Air Jaws: Top Guns”

High-tech cameras are used in hopes of capturing the largest breaching great white ever seen.

July 25, “Mega Predators of Oz”

In South Australia, a fisherman will help prove that the great white is the ultimate mega predator.

July 26, “Extinct or Alive Jaws of Alaska”

International wildlife biologist Forrest Galante travels the world in search of rare wildlife.

July 26, “Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular”

The guys try to dispel the myth that sharks are man-eating beasts through extreme challenges.

July 26, “Pigs vs Shark”

The swimming pigs of the Bahamas are becoming the favourite food of the local tiger shark.

July 27, “Island of Walking Sharks”

Wildlife conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante travel to Papua New Guinea to prove that sharks are evolving to walk on land.

July 27, “Great White Comeback”

An investigation into why an entire great white shark population disappeared overnight in South Africa in 2017.

July 28, “Tracy Morgan Presents Sharks! with Tracy Morgan”

Tracy Morgan and shark experts talk about the craziest and most ferocious sharks in the ocean. F

July 28, “Monster Mako Under the Rig”

A mysterious group of mako sharks of the Gulf of Mexico are different from other makos.

July 29, “Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako”

Great whites and makos — are tracked during their yearly migration off the coast of New Zealand.

July 29, “Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites”

An all-female crew will cage dive, free dive, and use drones and decoys to track missing white sharks.

July 30, “Monsters of the Cape”