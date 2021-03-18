Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Tequila Brand Comes To Canada!

“The Rock” “ultra-premium, small-batch tequila” Teremana has arrived in Canada, starting in Ontario at the LCBO.

Dwayne made the exciting announcement himself on social media earlier this week with a message saying, “Canada, O Canada, I’ve got some big awesome news.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

“The Rock” launched his Teremana tequila last year in the States, and ever since, people from around the world, including Canada have been asking for it…. This spring and summer, Canada will get it…Finally!

This tequila has been in Dwayne’s family for years and it was about ten years ago, he started to imagine what it would be like to have his own brand.

Ontario residents can get in online through the LCBO before it rolls out to other parts of the country! It retails for $54.95…