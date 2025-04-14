Woman Dyes Easter Eggs in Her Toilet Bowl — Yes, Really

Because apparently, dyeing eggs in a bowl like the rest of us was just too basic.

A Minnesota content creator has taken Easter crafts to flush new heights by dyeing eggs… in her toilet bowl. And yes, the internet is very much split between “What in the bacteria is this?” and “kinda artsy, though?”

RELATED: People Are Painting Potatoes For Easter Instead of Eggs Because Eggs Are Too Expensive!

The Viral Toilet Egg-Tastrophe

Kate Heintzelman, a TikTok influencer with a flair for the outrageous, filled her loo with two dozen eggs, added a rainbow of food colouring around the rim, and then tossed in some baking soda followed by a gallon of vinegar.

The result? Surprisingly pretty, tie-dye style Easter eggs swirling around her bathroom throne.

As if the visual wasn’t shocking enough, her casual comment—“I don’t care if that gets stained”—had the internet collectively gagging.

But… Does She Eat Them?

Thankfully, no. She clarified in an interview with the New York Post that the eggs are purely decorative. Because even she draws the line at toilet snacks.

Still, many viewers were left asking: was this performance art or just germy content for clout?

One thing’s for sure—this Easter DIY has us all looking at our toilets a little differently. And not in a good way.

🐣🚽💀