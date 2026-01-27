Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie Announce Joint 2026 Tour

(Yes, your parents are already buying tickets) And so is Charlie...

Clear your summer calendar and start stretching those singing muscles. Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie are officially teaming up for a massive North American tour in 2026, and it’s basically a greatest-hits marathon disguised as a concert.

The Sing a Song All Night Long Tour will roll across the continent this summer, with the R&B legends sharing the stage for more than two dozen dates. If you like your music joyful, romantic, and extremely good for the soul, this is your moment.

Lionel Richie during Lionel Richie Performs for the Final "GMA Summer Series" Concert of 2006 at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

Both acts have been road warriors lately, leaning hard into the songs that defined the ’70s and ’80s and still somehow sound better live than on the radio.

While it’s been more than a decade since either released new albums — Earth, Wind & Fire last dropped Now, Then & Forever in 2013, and Richie released Tuskegee in 2012 — no one is showing up for deep cuts. This is wall-to-wall classics.

Tour Dates: When and Where

The tour kicks off June 24 in Saint Paul and winds its way through major cities, including Pittsburgh, Toronto, New York City, Orlando, and Denver, before wrapping up on August 14 in Austin.

And yes, Canadians — this one’s for you.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie hit Toronto on July 4 at Scotiabank Arena. Expect fireworks. Emotional ones.

Tickets

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales running throughout the week. General on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time, which is when everyone suddenly remembers how to log into Ticketmaster.

Bottom line: This tour is pure nostalgia, zero irony, and maximum joy. If you’ve ever slow-danced in your living room, sung falsetto in the car, or believed September is the best month because of a song, you already know where you’ll be this summer. 🎶✨