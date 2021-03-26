Easter Candy Is One Of The Most Popular Parts Of The Holiday!

It’s our second Easter pandemic and gathering with family and friends is still discouraged, but one thing that won’t change, the candy!

According to a survey, nearly half of people agree that the best part of Easter is the candy!

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HI-CHEW, a Japanese candy company, asked a variety of questions about celebrating Easter amid the pandemic.

It appears that Easter is like Halloween for parents, as the survey found that seven out of ten parents said their favourite part of the holiday was eating the candy with their kids.

When it comes to where people will be celebrating, about 59% of the respondents said that they would be heading outside of the home this year, spending the day at another family member’s home, church, a public park, or at a restaurant.

Again, public health is strongly encouraging us to spend Easter with our household only for one more year.

Many families also plan on celebrating outside in order to maintain proper safety measures, like wearing masks or social distancing. Respondents also said they planned on making regular handwashing a part of the day.