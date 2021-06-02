Easy Hacks To Clean Your BBQ

It’s BBQ season, so let’s get grilling! But let’s face it, the grill is hard to clean. Here are some hacks! Advice from Heather Barrigan from MyJobQuote!

Newspaper!

Experts suggest loosening the dirt with newspaper! All you need to do is soak a newspaper and place it on top of the grill. Close the lib and leave the paper on the grill for about 30-minutes.

Coffee!

Soak your grill and BBQ utensils in coffee. There is an acid in coffee that will help loosen burnt food remains or other hard to remove stains

Vinegar!

Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle then spray onto the grill. Leave it for 10 minutes and then start scrubbing.

Baking Soda

Just make a paste with the soda and water and spread it over the grill. Leave for 30 minutes and then scrub it off with a sponge.

Onion

After you grill, cut an onion in half and attach it to a fork. Rub it all over the hot bars to dislodge the food making it easier for next time!