Easy Ways You and the Kids Can Get Involved This Giving Tuesday (Without Spending Much!)

Giving Tuesday is here, a day that’s all about kindness, community, and doing something good together. And the best part? Getting involved doesn’t have to mean spending a ton of money. In fact, some of the most meaningful ways to give back with your family are completely free.

If you’re looking for simple, kid-friendly ways to celebrate Giving Tuesday, here are a few ideas that make a real impact, and yes, they’ll even help you clean your house before the holidays!

1. Do a Holiday Declutter Together

Kids accumulate stuff. Toys, books, clothes, half-finished craft sets… you know the drill. Giving Tuesday is the perfect excuse to clear things out and do some good.

Make it a family activity:

Grab a few boxes and label them: Toys , Books , Clothes

, , Let the kids decide what they’re ready to pass on

Explain that their gently-loved items will make another child really happy this season

You get a tidier home before the holidays, and local charities get donations right when they need them most.

2. Make a “Kindness Jar”

This one is free and fun.

Fill a jar with small acts of kindness your kids can pick from all week, or month, things like:

Draw a picture for someone

Hold the door open

Say something kind to a classmate

Help shovel a neighbour’s walkway

It teaches kids that giving isn’t always about money, kindness counts too.

3. Write Cards for Seniors

Grab some construction paper and crayons and let the kids make holiday cards for seniors at local retirement homes.

It’s simple, creative, and guaranteed to make someone’s day brighter.

4. Drop Off Food Cupboard Essentials

If you’re able, let the kids help pick out a few budget-friendly items from your pantry, pasta, canned goods, baby items, etc., and bring them to a local food drive or community fridge.

It doesn’t have to be a huge donation. Every little bit helps.

5. Donate Time, Not Money

Kids love helping. Volunteer together by:

Walking dogs for a local shelter

Sorting donations

Helping at a community event

Offering to shovel snow for a neighbour

These activities cost nothing, but teach generosity in the best way possible, by doing.

6. Support a Cause by Sharing It

Giving Tuesday is all about spreading the word.

Pick a charity your family cares about and share it on social media. Let the kids help write the post or choose the photo.

It’s a small action that can inspire others to give too.

Why It Matters

Kids remember moments, not price tags.

By keeping your Giving Tuesday simple and meaningful, you’re helping them learn empathy, kindness, and community spirit… all without breaking the budget.