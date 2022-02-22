Eat Less Food To Help Slow Down The Ageing Process!

New research found that by eating less food, you can boost the thymus gland function and may help slow the ageing process!

FUN FACT:

(The thymus gland is in the chest between the lungs. It makes white blood cells (T lymphocytes) which are part of the immune system and help fight infection. … These are an important part of the body’s immune system, which helps us to fight infection. The thymus produces all our T cells before we become teenagers.)

The study was conducted at Yale University and says age-related dysfunction of the gland is a reason why immune responses in the elderly are weak.

“This study shows a simple reduction in calories has a remarkable effect in shifting the immuno-metabolic state.”

His team examined data of 200 healthy non-obese people over two years.

Half reduced calorie intake by 14 per cent — and MRI scans found they had the better functioning thymus glands.

