Eat Less Food To Help Slow Down The Ageing Process!

Eat less, live longer! That should be a bumper sticker!

By Kool Science

New research found that by eating less food, you can boost the thymus gland function and may help slow the ageing process!

 

 

FUN FACT:
(The thymus gland is in the chest between the lungs. It makes white blood cells (T lymphocytes) which are part of the immune system and help fight infection. … These are an important part of the body’s immune system, which helps us to fight infection. The thymus produces all our T cells before we become teenagers.)

 

 

The study was conducted at Yale University and says age-related dysfunction of the gland is a reason why immune responses in the elderly are weak.

 

 

“This study shows a simple reduction in calories has a remarkable effect in shifting the immuno-metabolic state.”

 

 

His team examined data of 200 healthy non-obese people over two years.

 

 

Half reduced calorie intake by 14 per cent — and MRI scans found they had the better functioning thymus glands.

 

