Eat This Fruit For Better Mental Health!

What can't Kiwi do?

By Kool Eats

How do you like them apples?

An apple is no longer the preferred fruit for deterring doctor’s visits: New Zealand scientists found that eating kiwi can boost one’s mood in as little as four days, according to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

These mental health-enhancing effects are reportedly due to the fact that these fuzzy fruits are loaded with vitamin C, which is known to boost mood and vitality, among other benefits.

If You Eat This Fruit, You May Sleep Better and Longer

Research found that if you start eating Kiwi daily you will see its effects peaking at around 14-16 days…

Scientists chalked up these mental health benefits to the kiwi’s aforementioned high vitamin C content.

