If You Eat This Fruit, You May Sleep Better and Longer

Past studies have found the fruit to be beneficial to sleep quality and efficiency.

Experts claim the antioxidant properties and vitamins in kiwi are an added bonus that could relieve symptoms of sleep disorders.

Other foods that could aid sleep are almonds, salmon, oats, avocados, eggs and bananas.

The sleep specialists also advise sticking to a strict snoozing schedule, avoiding caffeine too late in the day and exercising in the morning.

Some studies show that a mid-afternoon workout could boost life longevity, while another claimed a nighttime gym sesh is more beneficial.

A study earlier this month found that people who got more than nine hours of shut-eye and those who received less than six were at higher risk of infections.