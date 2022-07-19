Eating More Fruit Can Improve Your Mental Health!

We all know that eating a healthy, balanced diet is good for our physical health – but a new study has found it can help us out mentally, too.

Specifically, eating more fruit was associated with greater overall mental wellbeing and a reduction in depressive symptoms.

The researcher wanted to help us better understand the link between food and mental health, which is much less understood than its impact on physical health.

They found that people who snacked on fruit, compared to savoury and sweet snacks and vegetables, had lower scores for depression and higher mental wellbeing – and this was after they accounted for their differing ages, general health and how much exercise they do.

The results were published in the British Journal of Nutrition. The study also found that those who ate foods with less nutrients had worse mental wellbeing. The researchers suggest that snacking of junk foods my increase everyday mental lapse which in turn reduces psychological health.

Fruit does better for our mental health because we consume it raw which could potentially explain its stronger influence on our mental health.