Eating Mushrooms Could Cut Your Cancer Risk

A new study from Penn State Cancer Institute says that eating lots of mushrooms is associated with a lower risk of Cancer.

Eating just 18g of mushrooms a day – around one medium button mushroom – could be enough to reduce your risk of cancer by 45%.

Researchers analyzed 17 cancer studies published between 1966 and 2020 to determine a link between mushroom consumption and the development of cancer – particularly breast cancer.

They found that mushrooms may indeed help to guard against cancer, likely due to their richness in vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants.