Eating Too Much Hummus Can Be Bad For Your Health!

Experts warn not to eat too much of the chickpea dip as it can cause gastrointestinal inflammation.

There is something in chickpea that is hard to digest for many people and that could induce GI inflammation.

The condition is often related to inflammatory or irritable bowel syndrome, which both cause pain in the intestines in addition to gas, diarrhea, and constipation.

Hummus that’s sold commercially contains 15 grams of fibre per tablespoon.

Eating more than 70 grams of fibre daily is when digestion issues can occur, a report from Medical News Today states.

This would mean eating more than 4.5 tablespoons of hummus can put your body at risk, which is something that’s easy to do when using the dip to complement chips or veggies.

Hummus is often recommended as a health food since it’s a low calories option.