Ed Sheehan Collaborates With Taylor Swift And Kylie Minogue

His first solo single in four years “Bad Habits” just dropped and now we get a tease with something that is bound to blow our minds.

Ed has already ensured fans that his long hiatus from music will be worth the wait.

Aside from his own, original tracks, he has a few surprise collaborations in the works with artists that already have us freaking out. Taylor Swift and Kylie Minogue.

No word on album release date

Here’s the scoop on the Ed/Taylor collab. When Swift released her 2012 album Red, it featured the gorgeous song “Everything Has Changed” written by both Taylor and Ed.

Last week, Taylor announced she would be re-recording the album and is planning to release Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19. While we were all justifiably freaking out, fans were wondering whether or not Ed would re-record the new version of “Everything Has Changed.” Surely enough, he will.