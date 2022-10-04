Ed Sheeran Is Coming To Toronto And You Could Be There!
Ed Sheeran is coming to Toronto’s Roger’s Centre on a New Stadium Tour!
It’s been five years since Ed has performed in Toronto!
Ed Sheeran is bringing his popular + – = ÷ x Tour (the Mathematics Tour) to Rogers Centre on Saturday, June 17, 2023, along with special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn.
Tickets for the huge stadium show go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 am.
Currently, there are only two Canadian stops planned for this tour!
FUN FACTS:
- He names his guitars! They’re called Lloyd, Felix, Cyril and Nigel!
- He loves playing with LEGO. …
- He’s a big fan of animals. …
- His favourite board game is Monopoly.
- He loves to dress up! …
- His nickname was Teddy. …
- Thinking Out Loud is his fave song from his album X. …
- He’s had a brush with royalty.