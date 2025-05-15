Ed Sheeran Levels Up Album Promo With "Play Phone Booth" Pop-Ups Across Europe

Ed Sheeran is proving once again that he’s not just a musical genius—he’s a marketing mastermind, too. With his upcoming album Play set to drop on September 12, the singer has been on a creative roll when it comes to building buzz. From nostalgic videos and surprise gigs to now launching literal phone booths across Europe, Sheeran’s rollout is anything but ordinary.

After the touching release of the “Old Phone” single and video—where Ed reflects on emotional messages found on his old devices—fans thought the pop-up pub in Ipswich, MA was the peak of creativity. But this weekend, Ed dialed up the promo even further with a brand-new stunt: the Play Phone Booth.

The Play Phone Booth spotted in London, Amsterdam, Cologne, Madrid and Naples this weekend! Who dropped by and which song teaser was your favourite? 📞 🩷 pic.twitter.com/sC28JZsBj0 — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) May 12, 2025

These eye-catching pink booths—styled just like classic London phone boxes—popped up in five cities: London, Amsterdam, Cologne, Madrid, and Naples. Sheeran took to X to share snaps of fans stepping inside the booths, asking, “Who dropped by and which song teaser was your favourite?” The booths weren’t just photo ops either—they were decked out with themed drink coasters from “The Old Phone” pub and gave lucky fans a first listen to exclusive Play song teasers.

The idea ties back perfectly to the emotional core of “Old Phone,” where Sheeran shared how scrolling through vintage texts from lost loved ones inspired the song’s lyrics.

It’s all leading up to Play’s release September 12th.