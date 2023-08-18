EGGO IS COMING OUT WITH A SPECIAL BOOZE THAT PAIRS WITH WAFFLES

Eggo has teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling to launch a new liqueur called Eggo Brunch-in-a-Jar Sippin’ Cream.

It’s 20% alcohol, 40-proof, and “seamlessly blends the flavours of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon.”

If you’re wondering WHY, an exec says they know it’s difficult to be a parent, dealing with “constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings, and busy workdays”, so they wanted to create something that can help them “find moments they can savour for themselves.”

And what better way to do that than special MORNING booze?

Eggo Brunch-in-a-Jar is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states. To find a retailer near you, visit Sugarlands.com/BrunchInAJar.

By the way, this isn’t the first time Eggo has gotten drunk. For the holidays last year, they partnered with the same distillery to make Eggo Nog, which was Eggo Waffle-flavoured eggnog.