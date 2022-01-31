Eight Surprising Objects That Contain Plastic!

In an effort to reduce our plastic use and save Ocean Life, many governments around the world have committed to reducing or eliminating single-use plastic altogether.

But did you know, plastic can be found in things that we put on or in our bodies?

Chewing gum!

Most regular chewing gums are not even “gum” but single-use plastic. Many gum bases however contain polyethylene which is the same one that’s used to make plastic bottles and bags etcetera. Then there’s something called polyisobutylene; a rubber used to make the inner tubes of tires.

Clothes!

Many of our clothes – like polyester, nylon, acrylic and polyamide – contain plastics. In fact, according to research by Friends Of The Earth in 2018, most new fabrics are made of 64% of plastic.

Aluminum Drink Cans

Aluminum drinks and food cans are lined with plastic resin, usually, epoxy, which stops the product from corroding the tin. According to Wired magazine, without the epoxy shield, ’a can of Coke corrode in three days.

Glitter

While glitter may look fun, it’s actually made from a combination of aluminum and plastic (making it yet another form of microplastic) meaning anything with it on cannot be recycled.

Receipts!

When the cashier asked you if you want an email copy of your receipt, maybe say yes! The chemicals used in single-use straws are also found in receipt paper. That shiny thermal paper contains Bisphenol A (BPA) or Bisphenol S (BPS), which are chemicals that are endocrine disruptors and classified by the EU as toxic to humans and to the environment.

Sunscreen

Yup, depressingly they almost all contain microplastics (according to the Financial Times, 72% of sunscreens contain plastic) – and staggering amounts of them. One estimate says there can be between 10 and 100 trillion particles in one single bottle of SPF.

Nail Polish and Paint

Nail polish is essentially a polymer, which is plastic. This polymer (and a whole bunch of other chemicals) is put into a solvent with pigment (colour), which keeps the nail polish liquid.

Tea Bags

Many tea bags are heat-sealed using polyethylene, a plastic that will not break down in your compost.