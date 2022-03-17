Ellen DeGeneres Will Hand Out Millions of Dollars In Bonuses To Staff!

The final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is set to air May 26, with a source telling The Post on Wednesday that “Ellen and [production company] Warner Bros. worked together to make sure every person was taken care of.”

The exact seven-figure sum that will be distributed to staffers was not disclosed, but the source declared: “It was not even a question for Ellen to cover bonuses … That was very important to her.”

The insider added that the host “has been incredibly generous” to employees since the show began back in 2003.

Regardless of her generosity, Ellen hasn’t been without staffing issues. Back in 2020, Ellen was hit with allegations of a “toxic” culture on the set of the wildly popular program. She apologized on-air for not being aware of the alleged problems plaguing her production.

Since announcing her retirement from her talk show, a source says that Ellen has been giving staff lavish gifts like trips, watches and cars. About 30% of Ellen’s employees have been with her since the very start.

Deadline also reports that staffers have received letters confirming that Warner Bros. plans to extend healthcare coverage for six months after the program ends.

The employees have also been provided with access to résumé-building and networking workshops, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres is recruiting a long list of A-list pals to appear on the program for the final time.

In the next two months, former first lady Michelle Obama will return to the show, as will Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron and Adam Levine.

Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, are also slated to appear.