ELLEN HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH DISCOVERY FOR NATURE AND WILDLIFE CONTENT

Ellen DeGeneres has signed a multi-year deal with Discovery to develop and produce a slate of natural history content for Discovery Channel and Discovery Plus.

The line-up of specials, series, and documentaries “will highlight the many wonders of the natural world and the incredible wildlife that inhabit it.” DeGeneres will narrate and executive produce “Endangered,” the first project under the deal.

The documentary will follow the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List — the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created. It will begin streaming on Discovery Plus on Earth Day, April 22nd.