Ellen Wrap Up Date Announced

The countdown is on.

It was announced today that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air its final episode with DeGeneres as host on May 26, with a star studded jam packed few months.

Guests in the coming weeks will include former first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and Portia de Rossi who is Ellen’s long time partner.

Following Ellen DeGeneres’s final episode, the show will continue through the summer with a combination of guest hosts and repeat episodes before her time slot is taken over by “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.