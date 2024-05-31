Ellen’s Last Stand…UP Comes To Toronto On August 5th!

Tickets are on sale Friday, May 31st at 10 AM!

Ellen DeGeneres, has announced her highly anticipated farewell tour, Ellen’s Last Stand… Up.

This summer, she will grace stages across North America for the last time, delivering her iconic and hilarious performances. This will be the last opportunity for fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call.

There are 27 show dates and some have already sold out!

Ellen will perform at Meridian Hall on Monday, August 5th! This is Ellen’s only Canadian stop!