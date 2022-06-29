Elmo Gets His Covid-19 Shot!

Sesame Street’s three-year-old muppet go his Covid-19 vaccine in a public service announcement released by the CDC!

The video comes just days after the vaccinations became available for children five years and younger.

In the video, made in partnership with the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Sesame Street Foundation, Elmo talks about getting vaccinated with his dad, Louie. Both proudly sport their band-aids.

“I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbours and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love,” Louie said.

It's okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children! Elmo's dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy! #CaringForEachOther pic.twitter.com/aWkCfysJPE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 28, 2022

Big Bird, another of the show’s famous characters, had announced he received the vaccination late last year.