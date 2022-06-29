Listen Live

Elmo Gets His Covid-19 Shot!

It's not so scary, kids!

By Dirt/Divas

Sesame Street’s three-year-old muppet go his Covid-19 vaccine in a public service announcement released by the CDC! 

The video comes just days after the vaccinations became available for children five years and younger.

In the video, made in partnership with the CDC, the American Academy of  Pediatrics and the Sesame Street Foundation, Elmo talks about getting vaccinated with his dad, Louie. Both proudly sport their band-aids.

Sesame Street Releases A ‘Friends’ Parody Song To Pay Tribute To Dads!

“I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbours and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love,” Louie said.

Big Bird, another of the show’s famous characters, had announced he received the vaccination late last year. 

