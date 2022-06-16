Sesame Street Releases A ‘Friends’ Parody Song To Pay Tribute To Dads!

“Sesame Street” has released a “Friends” parody song to pay tribute to all the DADS out there, just ahead of Father’s Day this Sunday.

The classic children’s show is celebrating all dads with a fun parody of the classic sitcom’s theme song, “I’ll Be There For You.” The 2-minute video is full of Friends Easter eggs, like a rendition of “Smelly Cat,” a callback to Ross’ “pivot!,” and that Thanksgiving turkey hat.

In addition to sweet videos of the Father’s Day Friends parody, Sesame Street has multiple resources to support fathers and families on the website.