Elon Musk Jumps On The ‘Free Britney’ Movement!

Musk has joined the movement and the growing number of celebrities who have come out in support of Britney Spears who is still under a conservatorship controlled by her father.

Early Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted, “Free Britney” which quickly went viral.

Several other stars also sent their support to Britney, including Mariah Carey, who tweeted: “We love you, Britney!!! Stay strong.”

For the past 13 years, Spears has lived under a conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie. In court last month, Spears called the arrangement “abusive.” Last week a judge denied Brits request to end the conservatorship held by her father.