Elon Musk May Build A New Social Media Platform

In a Tweet on Saturday, the Tesla CEO said that he is giving “serious thought” to building a new social media platform!

Musk took to Twitter to ask other users and followers if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech. The poll question found that over 70% voted “no.” Musk has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late.

Musk is one of a handful of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and which hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Google’s YouTube.

But can Musk create a social media platform that will rival the bigs like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook?

None of the companies, including Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the reach and popularity of the mainstream platforms so far.