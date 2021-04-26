Listen Live

Elon Musk Will Host ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

Mark your calendar, May 8th!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s not often the ‘Saturday Night Live’ features a business person as host. In fact, the last time the sketch-comedy show did was in 1990 with New York Yankees Owner George Steinbrenner on the famous sound stage.

 

 

The hosting gig comes n the heels of Elon’s SpaceX travel venture which launched its second operational flight on its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station last Friday.

 

 

Musk is one of the most talked-about business leaders to date with an estimated worth of $177 billion.  

 

 

Miley will step up for the sixth time as a musical guest!

 

 

