Elon Musk’s Mom Is On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine!

It’s not just her billionaire son who’s making headlines these days.

74-year-old May Musk has become the oldest and maybe the best cover girl for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue!

The model and dietician is one of four SI Swimsuit 2022 cover stars, along with reality star Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara and musician and fashion entrepreneur Yumi Nu.

Related: Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter…

Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize wearing a variety of swimsuits, including a Bahia Maria one-piece with 3D floral detailing, a two-toned ruffled Maygel Coronel suit, a cutout, one-shoulder silhouette with gold buttons by OYE, and a Zimmermann two-piece.

The new issue is out on stands on May 19.