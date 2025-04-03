‘An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile’ Concert Special Airing April 6 on CBS

Music fans, mark your calendars! CBS has announced that “An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile” will air on April 6 at 8 p.m. EDT, streaming live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

The special, filmed on March 26 at the Palladium Theatre in London, offers an intimate evening of live performances and a sneak peek at their upcoming collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?, set to drop on April 4.

Expect a mix of iconic hits and fresh new music, including an unreleased track from Carlile. John, 77, and Carlile, 43, will also perform some of their fan-favourites alongside classics from John’s legendary discography.

Can’t watch it live? The special will be available on demand the next day on Paramount+.

Are you excited about this musical duo? Let us know in the comments! 🎶