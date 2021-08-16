Elton John And Dua Lipa Just Joined Forces For An Epic Remix Of Some Classics!

Dua Lipa and Elton John have teamed up for a new collaboration dance track of our dreams called “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix).”

The track was produced by the Australian trio PNAU (Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes, and Sam Littlemore). The new song includes a number of John’s iconic songs, including “Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice,” and “Kiss the Bride”- that sprinkled in with a heavy dose of Dua.

The new song also comes with an animated video!