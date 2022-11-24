Elton John’s Farewell Tour Is On Track To Be The Highest Grossing Tour Ever!

Elton John‘s farewell tour is now the third highest-grossing tour ever in history, having amassed more than $661 million so far.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” run has grossed $661.3 million so far and sold 4.5 million tickets to 257 shows around the world through October 9. A total of $133.4 million and 830,000 tickets came from the North American shows he has played so far.

U2‘s “360” tour in 2009-2011 grossed $736.4 million, while Ed Sheeran‘s “Divide” tour in 2017-19 racked up $776.4 million from 258 shows.

Elton’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour kicked off in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in September 2018 and has visited the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand so far.

The tour just wrapped up its North American leg and will move on with dates scheduled for concerts in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe next year.