Elton John’s Farewell Tour Skips Canada Due To Ongoing Restrictions

Elton was scheduled to bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Canada next month but will just fly by due to the ongoing covid-19 restrictions.

Elton broke the news to fans on his website.

“It is with great regret that this show has been cancelled due to current COVID-19 restrictions,” a notice on John’s website read. Refunds for the Montreal and Toronto shows are now available at the point of purchase.

John was scheduled to perform at Montreal’s Bell Centre on March 9th and 10th and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 12 and 13 — dates that had already been rescheduled from this month.

Ontario will move to 50% capacity on February 22nd, large sports arenas and concert venues are only allowed 500 people right now. After March 14th, larger venues can begin to sell all seating.

Elton John will return to Toronto’s Rogers Centre on September 7th, so if you are hoping to see him- that’s your play.