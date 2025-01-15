Elvis Presley’s Bedazzled Jockstrap Could Be Yours—for a Cool $42,700

If you’re an Elvis superfan, get ready to add something truly unique to your collection: a rhinestone-covered jockstrap once owned by the King himself.

Yes, you read that right! This dazzling piece of Elvis Presley memorabilia is now up for grabs at Paul Fraser Collectibles, with a jaw-dropping price tag of £35,000 (that’s over USD 42,700.

The King’s Sparkly Keepsake

This one-of-a-kind accessory was originally gifted to Elvis by a fan and later became part of the Elvis Presley Museum collection in Memphis. It was proudly displayed by Jimmy Velvet, one of Elvis’s closest friends. Now, it’s carefully preserved and looking for a new home—perhaps yours?

More Elvis Treasures Up for Sale

If bedazzled underwear isn’t quite your vibe, Paul Fraser Collectibles has plenty of other Elvis memorabilia, including:

A lock of hair snipped during his 1958 military haircut for £150,000 (USD 183,200).

snipped during his 1958 military haircut for (USD 183,200). A single strand of hair, framed, for just £399 (USD 487.30).

Elvis Memorabilia Is Still Big Business

Elvis collectibles continue to attract fans worldwide. Just last December, an auction featuring 99 Elvis items—including a sterling silver ring, one of his iconic white jumpsuits, and a partially smoked cigar—brought in over £14,000(USD 17,000).

Related: Elvis Presley’s Iconic Graceland To Be Auctioned Amid Foreclosure

Graceland: The Ultimate Elvis Experience

For the ultimate King experience, Graceland in Memphis remains the crown jewel of Elvis nostalgia. According to its website, over 600,000 visitors flock to the estate every year, exploring everything from his legendary outfits to his cars.

Would you spend $42,700 on Elvis’s bedazzled jockstrap? Or are you sticking with Graceland Tours for your Elvis fix?