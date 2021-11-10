Emilio Estevez Will Not Return To Next Season’s “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”
He says it has nothing to do with the vaccine Mandate
Emilio is setting the record straight after speculation that Disney made the decision not to pick up Estevez’s option for Season 2 after weeks of back and forth with his team over the show’s Covid vaccination requirement.
In his statement, published in full by Deadline, Estevez wrote “I am not anti-vax. Full stop.”
Estevez said his reason for leaving the show prior to Season 2 was “nothing more than a good old-fashioned contract dispute and not, as some would believe an anti-vaccine position.”
He said he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March 2020 and suffered from “Long Haul Syndrome” during the summer and fall of 2020 before returning to Vancouver to shoot the Disney reboot!