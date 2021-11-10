Emilio Estevez Will Not Return To Next Season’s “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

Emilio is setting the record straight after speculation that Disney made the decision not to pick up Estevez’s option for Season 2 after weeks of back and forth with his team over the show’s Covid vaccination requirement.

In his statement, published in full by Deadline, Estevez wrote “I am not anti-vax. Full stop.”

Estevez said his reason for leaving the show prior to Season 2 was “nothing more than a good old-fashioned contract dispute and not, as some would believe an anti-vaccine position.”

He said he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March 2020 and suffered from “Long Haul Syndrome” during the summer and fall of 2020 before returning to Vancouver to shoot the Disney reboot!