Emily in Paris might be packing her bags again… this time for Greece & Monaco

It looks like Emily Cooper is about to trade in her latest European backdrop for yet another glamorous destination swap, because Emily in Paris Season 6 is reportedly heading to both Greece and Monaco.

According to industry reports, Netflix is planning to begin filming the new season in May 2026, with production expected to move between the sun-soaked landscapes of Greece and the luxury-filled setting of Monaco.

From Paris to Rome… and now even further?

If you’ve been keeping up, Emily’s passport has been getting a serious workout. The series originally launched in Paris, before later seasons expanded into places like Rome and Venice. Now, it sounds like Season 6 will continue that travel-heavy storyline, pushing Emily even further across Europe.

The Season 5 finale even teased the move, with Gabriel sending Emily a postcard inviting her to Greece, hinting that romance and chaos may once again follow her across borders.

What we know about Season 6

So far, Netflix hasn’t confirmed major plot details, but creator Darren Star has made it clear the show isn’t abandoning its Paris roots completely.

As he put it, Emily in Paris will always come back to its home base, even if the story occasionally takes viewers on a European detour.

Returning cast members are expected to include Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery.

Romance, drama, and very scenic problems

Of course, no Emily in Paris update is complete without relationship drama. Gabriel has long been positioned as Emily’s complicated “big love,” and the Greece invitation is already setting up more tension, more longing looks, and probably more very beautiful misunderstandings.

Season 5 leaned into a more mature direction as Emily navigated new relationships and life outside Paris, and Season 6 is expected to continue that emotional evolution while keeping the show’s signature escapist tone.

A global hit that keeps moving

Despite location changes, the series continues to perform strongly for Netflix, consistently landing in the platform’s Top 10 rankings. Its travel-driven storytelling has become a key part of its identity, almost like a luxury European postcard that never stops moving.

With Greece’s coastal beauty and Monaco’s high-end glamour on deck, Season 6 is shaping up to be another visually stunning chapter in Emily’s very complicated professional and romantic life.

One thing is clear: Emily may have left Paris behind for now… but the chaos definitely followed her.