Emotional Support Horses?

In the ever-growing list of "Only at Walmart" moments, this one might just trot its way to the top.

Four people in Louisiana were arrested last week after riding horses through a Walmart, in what police are calling a publicity stunt rather than a true cry for emotional support.

The group reportedly made their way through the store aisles on horseback, to the surprise—and confusion—of shoppers and staff.

One of the riders, Mason Webb, told a local news outlet, “I mean, it was fun. We were famous. That’s all. We didn’t want to hurt anybody.” He even joked that the horses were “emotional support animals,” clearly riffing on the trend of people bringing comfort pets into public spaces. But the authorities weren’t laughing.

Baker police seeking to ID horse riders who paraded through Walmarthttps://t.co/e3TVsxEqFH pic.twitter.com/BrUgSVljbv — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) April 9, 2025

Not-So-Stable Behaviour

While the moment may have seemed like harmless fun to the group, police took it seriously. The riders now face charges of “disturbing the peace by violent and tumultuous manner” and “unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.” One of the riders was reportedly underage, raising further concerns about safety and responsibility.

This isn’t just about horses and headlines. As more people document questionable stunts for social media clout, authorities across North America have started pushing back with legal consequences.

The “anything for likes” culture is being increasingly met with the reality that some antics can have long-term impacts—not only legally, but also in how you’re perceived.

Publicity or Public Nuisance?

For many of us over 25, this is less of a “wow, wild!” story and more of a “where are the adults in this?” moment. It’s one thing to love a good laugh or even to challenge norms, but riding large animals through a retail store crosses a line—not to mention the safety risks involved for people and the horses.

So, if you're looking to go viral, maybe skip the livestock and try something a little less... hoofed.