Engagement Season: Are We Overthinking Proposals?

It’s that time of year again—engagement season!

As the holidays approach, lovebirds everywhere are popping the question, leading to a surge in Google searches for proposal advice. But, let’s be real—some of the top questions people are asking are, well, kind of ridiculous.

Here’s a breakdown of what people are Googling and why it might be time to just go with your gut.

1. “How to propose?”

This is the most basic of questions, and unsurprisingly, the answers you’ll find online are equally generic. If you’re looking for advice, skip the cookie-cutter tips and think about what makes your relationship unique. No two proposals should be the same, just like no two couples are the same.

2. “What knee do you propose on?”

Traditionally, it’s the left knee, but honestly—who’s checking? The real priority is ensuring the ring makes it onto their left hand. No one’s going to critique your kneeling form in the heat of the moment.

3. “What to say when proposing?”

Pro tip: Keep it genuine and heartfelt. Your partner doesn’t need a Shakespearean monologue, but they probably do want to hear the magic words: Will you marry me? Everything else is just icing on the engagement cake.

4. “When to propose?”

Whether this question is about the time of day, the length of your relationship, or the timing of dinner, the answer is the same: do what feels right. (And for the record, “Should I propose before or after dinner?” is also trending. The answer? Maybe not while they’re chewing.)

Related: The Most Popular Wedding Song Might Surprise You: It’s an ‘80s Classic!

5. “Why won’t my long-term boyfriend propose to me?”

Oof. This one’s a little heavier. Common reasons could include fear of commitment, financial worries, different priorities, or maybe he’s not sure you’ll say yes. Of course, there’s always the possibility that he’s just not ready—or not the one.

Lessons from Married Couples

A recent survey found that many married couples wish they could go back and change something about their proposal—most commonly, the location and the delivery. So, even if you get everything “right,” there’s no guarantee it’ll feel perfect. And that’s okay!

The Bottom Line

Proposals don’t have to be perfect—they just have to be you. Whether you’re kneeling on the left, right, or just winging it, the most important thing is the love you’re sharing. So maybe put the phone down and trust your instincts.

After all, no one ever Googled their way to a flawless love story.