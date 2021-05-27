Eric Carle, author of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ dies at 91

Carle’s family confirmed the news in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author & illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on 23rd at the age of 91,” the statement read. “Thank you for sharing your talent with generations of young readers.”

According to the New York Times, Carle passed away on May 23rd at his studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. His son, Rolf, said the cause of death was kidney failure, the outlet noted.

Carle is best known for the 1969 book “The Vey Hungry Caterpillar,” as well as his work on “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?,” “The Grouchy Ladybug,” and “The Very Busy Spider.”

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” has sold more than 55 million copies and has been translated into 70 languages.