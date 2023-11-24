Listen Live

Eric McCormack’s Wife Files for Divorce After 26 Years of Marriage

Another hollywood couple splits!

By Dirt/Divas

Eric McCormack’s wife Janet Holden, has reportedly filed for divorce from the Will & Grace actor.

According to TMZ, Janet filed ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the season for the split with no date listed for the separation…

The Most Significant Pop Culture Events Since 2010

“Janet is seeking spousal support and she wants to end the court’s ability to award Eric spousal support. They do not have any minor children together as their only son is 21 years old.”  

Eric met Janet on the set of the show Lonesome Dove, on which she was an assistant director.  

Eric played Will Truman on Will & Grace from 1998 to 2006 and made a comeback to the role from 2017 to 2020.

