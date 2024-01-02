The Most Significant Pop Culture Events Since 2010

The pop culture scene has been a fury of emotions since 2010. We saw some amazing stars rise, while others lost their way. We lost beloved celebrities. Said goodbye to our favourite shows. Not to mention, trying to keep up with all the celebrity news and drama.

While there’s no way we could have covered every significant pop culture event, here are a few of the biggest headlines since 2010.

2010

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2010:

Bieber Fever

In 2010, we were introduced to Justin Bieber when he released his first single “Baby” and the world got Bieber fever!

“Baby” was the lead song on his debut album My World 2.0, which hit the top 10 in over a dozen countries including Canada and the United States. The album also made him the youngest solo male to top the Billboard 200.

And the achievements didn’t stop there. Bieber has:

Set 32 Guinness World Records

Won 2 Grammys, 21 MTV Europe Music Awards, and 21 Billboard Music Awards

Broken Elvis Presley’s record for being the youngest solo musician with the most #1 albums on the Billboard 200

Become the first male singer with a #1 Christmas album in the US

Topped the charts in 16 countries with Believe

Become the first artist to chart new #1 singles in consecutive weeks

Received Diamond certifications for 3 albums, including his debut album

Been named one of Forbes’ top 10 most powerful celebs

Wearable Meat

Do you remember when Lady Gaga wore a meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)? (Of course, you do).

The dress was made of raw beef, which garnered negative attention from many animal rights groups. It was also deemed the top 2010 fashion statement for 2010.

Gaga shared with Ellen DeGeneres that she wore the dress in protest against the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

She goes on to explain, “If we don’t stand up for what we believe in, if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’ll have as much rights as the meat on our bones … and I am not a piece of meat.”

The dress was preserved by a taxidermist and later went on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2011

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2011:

Royals Will and Kate Get Married

Just over a year after their engagement, Prince William and Catherine Middleton are married. The wedding took place at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

As the Prince is second in line for the crown, the wedding wasn’t a full state occasion. That meant the couple had control over many decisions related to their marriage. Following the ceremony, the couple made their appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Over one million people lined the route from the Abbey to the Palace.

The ceremony was viewed by 10s of millions of people and events, in celebration of the union, were held all over Canada.

Bridesmaids Is Released

The movie Bridesmaids was released in May 2011 and made more than $288 million worldwide!

If you haven’t seen it, the movie is about the series of events Kristen Wiig’s character experiences after she’s asked to be maid of honour. The movie has a hilarious cast including, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, and Ellie Kemper.

If you’re a lover of romcoms, this is a must-see!

“Bridesmaids reaches levels of hilarity and heart that movies like these haven’t reached in over a decade.” — Peter Sciretta, SLASHFILM

Adele’s 21 Is Released

Adele released 21 and we’ve all been rolling in the deep ever since!

21 is the singer-songwriter’s second studio album, released in North America in February 2011. The album combines soul, country, and blues and was written following a break-up. It also topped charts in over 30 countries and was the world’s top-selling album in both 2011 and 2012.

The album also achieved acclaim for being the:

Best-selling album by a solo artist of all time in the UK

Best-selling album of the 21st century in the UK

Best performing Billboard 200 of all time

Longest female solo artist on Billboard 200, holding the top position for 24 weeks

21 also had 3 songs chart #1 internationally, including “Rolling in the Deep”, “Someone Like You” and “Set Fire to the Rain”.

2012

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2012:

Avengers Premiere On The Big Screen

The first Avengers movie came out in 2012 and Marvel spent the next 10 years sucking us in…

Marvel announced the 2011 release of The Avengers following the success of Iron Man in 2008. But late contract signings pushed the release date to 2012.

Based on the comic superhero team, the film (and its sequels) features a well-known lineup of actors and actresses. Top credits go to Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johanson, and Samuel L Jackson.

Bringing in over $1.5 billion, the film is the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Since 2012, 3 more Avengers movies have been released.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Rumours are that a 5th film, Avengers: Secret Wars is in the works.

It was Secret Wars. I’ve talked openly about it quite a bit. And also said that with COVID doing what it has, that date cannot possibly be accurate now. https://t.co/pMxUFHer0I — Charles I Don’t Know About Trailers Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) May 25, 2022

Oppa Gangnam Style

Psy’s “Gangnam Style” took over the world. It became the first YouTube video to reach 1 billion views!

The “Gangnam Style” music video went viral a month after its release, surpassing the views on Justin Bieber’s Baby. It maintained its place as the most-viewed YouTube video until 2017 when it was surpassed by Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again.”

The dance featured in the video was attempted by people of all ages and shared across social media platforms. We’re talking about students, seniors, emergency response teams, and even political leaders.

Gone Too Soon

On February 11, 2012, Whitney Houston died the night before the Grammys. She was just 48 when she was found in her Beverly Hills hotel room. The cause of death was “accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.”

Whitney Houston was one of the best-selling artists ever. Being the only artist with 7 consecutive #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. She also received 2 Emmys, 6 Grammys, and 16 Billboard Music Awards, since signing her first contract at 19.

The 2012 Grammys opened with a prayer for Houston by LL Cool J, the first host in 7 years. Before taking the stage, LL Cool J shared, “We were up all night, and we just wanted to figure out [and] show Whitney Houston the love, the appreciation, the love, the respect she deserves based on her as a human being and the career that she had and give her that love and make sure that people know we care.”

Following her passing, a post-Grammys party that had already been planned at her hotel was turned into a celebration for the singer.

2013

2013

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2013:

A New Royal

In July 2013, the first royal baby was born to Will and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. As third in line to the royal throne, following Prince Charles and Prince William, Prince George’s birth was a big affair. In Bermuda and New Zealand, his birth was celebrated with a 21-gun salute. Landmarks across the commonwealth were lit up and bells of churches rang.

His birth also marked the first time that three generations of succession have been alive at the same time since 1901.

The first of three children, his sister Charlotte was born in 2015, and his brother Louis in 2018.

Cyrus Twerks

Miley Cyrus twerked at the VMAs, which prompted a little pearl-clutching. Two weeks later, she came in like a wrecking ball.

The song ended up topping the Billboard Hot 100 and skyrocketed her career. Even still, Miley would take back the wrecking ball video if she could. While it helped her shed her Disney Channel alter ego, it’s not something she wants to be remembered for.

“That’s something you can’t take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever … I am never living that down.” Miley continued, “I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around. That’s my worst nightmare … is [Wrecking Ball] being played at my funeral.”

Over the following years, Miley’s look and sound would continue to change. Her latest album, Plastic Hearts, was a rock-pop record with hints of country, disco, punk, and glam rock.

Lip Sync Called Out

In 2013, Beyoncé chose to lip-sync the National Anthem at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

At a press conference, Beyonce explained why she lip-synced.

“I am a perfectionist and one thing about me – I practice until my feet bleed and I did not have time to rehearse with the orchestra. It was a live television show and a very very important, emotional show for me. One of my proudest moments.

And due to the weather, due to the delay, due to no proper sound check, I did not feel comfortable taking a risk. It was about the president and the inauguration and I wanted to make him and my country proud so I decided to sing along with my pre-recorded track, which is very common in the music industry and I am very proud of my performance.”

2014

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2014:

Oscar Selfie

Ellen broke the internet while hosting the Oscars when she took an epic A-list celebrity selfie. The selfie included:

Jared Leto

Jennifer Lawrence

Channing Tatum

Meryl Streep

Julia Roberts

Kevin Spacey

Bradley Cooper

Brad Pitt

Lupita Nyong’O

Peter Nyong’O

Angelina Jolie

Ice Bucket Challenge

The Ice Bucket Challenge took social media by storm. One celebrity after another got their friends to dump ice over themselves in support of ALS research. The challenge was inspired by a former college ball player diagnosed with the degenerative disease (RIP Peter Frates, who died in 2019 at 34).

By the end of Summer 2014, the ALS Association said it received $115 million. By the end of the year, the challenge had raised $220 M worldwide. This has helped accelerate the rate of research and scientific advances related to finding a cure for ALS.

Several ALS organizations re-introduced the challenge in 2015. They wanted to it an annual event, but it did not garner the same amount of attention.

Italy Was The Place To The Knot

In May 2014, Kim and Kanye got married at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Over the next few years, the couple will have 4 children, garner lots of media attention, and end their marriage.

Having met the year before, through mutual friends, George Clooney and Amal also got married in 2014.

Clooney reflected on the proposal in a 2020 interview.

“We never talked about marriage when we were dating, and I asked her out of the blue.” George continues, “[It] took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.’ We told that story to her parents, and they’re like, ‘There’s something wrong with his hip?’”

The couple got married in Venice, Italy at the Aman Canal Grand Hotel.

And last, but not least, Neil Patrick Harris married David Burtka and announced their Italy wedding on Twitter.

Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the ‘n’ and ‘d’ in ‘husband’. pic.twitter.com/R09ibF41rt — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) September 8, 2014

2015

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2015:

Hello Caitlyn Jenner

In 2015, the world met Caitlyn Jenner!

Jenner started transitioning in the 80s but stopped later that decade for fear of what the reaction would be. It wasn’t until Bruce and Kris had separated and their two daughters were thriving that he felt ready to take the final step.

In March 2015 Jenner had a facial feminization surgery and breast augmentation. The following month, Caitlyn came out as a trans woman and in July, she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair.

New Daily Show Host

On February 10, 2015, Jon Stewart left The Daily Show. In an interview with Howard Stern, he explains why he felt it was the right time to leave.

“I think I got to a point where I kind of didn’t think I could do anything else with it … And thank God I did, because before Trump came, you need somebody who’s 32, 33, still has that type of energy — that type of stamina. That fire to go at it. I think I would have phoned it in.” Stewart continues, “I was making decisions about bits towards the end of The Daily Show based on if I would have to change my clothes … That’s how lazy I had gotten at that point.”

Trevor Noah took on as host of the satirical news program. He even won an Emmy for his Between The Scenes short form program.

2016

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2016:

Music Fans Say Goodbye

In 2016, the deaths of Prince and David Bowie devastated music fans around the world!

On January 10, 2016, David Bowie died in his home in New York City from liver cancer. He had kept his illness to himself. Even his friends were surprised by his passing, not knowing he had been fighting cancer for 18 months.

Over the years, Bowie has earned Ivor Novello Awards, a Saturn Award, 6 Grammys, 4 Brit Awards, and an award for Outstanding Contributions to Music. He was even offered a knighthood, which he turned down, later stating:

“I would never have any intention of accepting anything like that. I seriously don’t know what it’s for. It’s not what I spent my life working for.”[

Later the same year, on April 21, 2016, Prince was found in his home, having died from an opioid fentanyl overdose.

Prince’s more than 40 years in the industry resulted in 30 albums, 7 Grammys, 7 Brit Awards, 6 American Music Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Pokémon Make A Come Back

Pokémon Go came into the world and everyone went nuts! The augmented reality mobile game lets people locate Pokémon in their community, and then capture, train, and battle with them. Downloaded more than 500 million times across the globe, it was one of the most played and profitable mobile apps in 2016

The game was released with 150 Pokémon. Today the game’s estimated 80 million monthly players can catch over 730 Pokémon and attend annual events across the globe.

Cubs Win World Series

The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series since 1908, ending a 108-season drought. They won 8-7 against the Cleveland Indians (who later changed their name to Cleveland Guardians) and made super-fan Bill Murray so, so happy.

The game was highly anticipated as both teams had the longest World Series droughts in the league. It was also the first Series since 1997 to go into extra innings, with the Cubs winning in the tenth inning, including a lead-off home run.

2017

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2017:

And The Winner Is …

… La La Land Moonlight

That’s right. 2017 was the year the Oscars saw their biggest flub ever when La La Land was announced as the winner of Best Picture, but it was Moonlight that won!

Warren Beatty started the announcement for best picture and then paused, looking confused. He showed the card to Faye Dunaway who announced La La Land and the audience broke out into applause.

La La Land’s producers Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt gave their thank you speeches. But when producer Fred Berger stepped up to start his thank you speech, he announced, “We lost, by the way, but, you know…”

Horowitz jumped in to clarify the situation. “I’m sorry, there’s a mistake. ‘Moonlight,’ you guys won best picture … this is not a joke.” Moments later, Horowitz takes to the mic and shares, “I’m going to be really proud to hand this to my friends from Moonlight.”

Turns out Beatty and Dunaway were given the wrong envelope.

The Handmaid’s Tale Is Released

On April 26, 20167, the world was introduced to Margret Atwood’s story – The Handmaid’s Tale.

The series is set in a dystopian world where birth rates have collapsed due to STIs and environmental pollution. Those who are fertile are forced into servitude to bear children for childless government officials.

The first season won 8 Primetime Emmys and continues to run in 2022.

#MeToo

#MeToo was born after The New Yorker published articles about harassment, retaliation, and assault allegations against Hollywood power broker Harvey Weinstein. The social movement fought against sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and rape culture. People around the world shared their experiences with #MeToo. The goal was to help empower the sexually abused through empathy and solidarity.

The phrase “Me Too” goes back as far as 2006 when Tarana Burke founded the movement to raise awareness. In 2017, Alyssa Milano set it ablaze when she tweeted:

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

2018

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2018:

Black Panther

Over the past years, Marvel continued to put out superhero movies that drew in millions. But in 2018 they released Black Panther, which made $1.3 billion worldwide. The movie:

was the third-highest-grossing Marvel film at the time it was released

became the top-grossing movie of 2018

was the highest-grossing film directed by a black filmmaker

is the 13th highest-grossing film of all time as of 2022

During the 91st Academy Awards, the film won Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production.

It was later discovered that during the filming of Black Panther, the film’s lead Chadwick Boseman was fighting colon cancer. The actor was diagnosed in 2016 but kept it out of the public eye until his social media page announced his passing in 2020.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in 2022.

Harry and Meghan Tie The Knot

Less than two years after meeting, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle. The couple shared their vows on May 16 in the presence of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, however, they were not legally married on this date.

In an interview with Oprah in 2021, Markle shares, “No one knows that, but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.’ So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Their public wedding took place at George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. The wedding was seen by 27.2 million in the UK and 29 million in the US at peak viewing. (William and Kate’s wedding had 23 million views from Americans.)

Since the wedding, the couple has attracted a lot of media attention. In 2020, they decided to be financially independent and took a step back from being working members of the royal family. In 2021, the couple confirmed they would not be returning as working members and did an interview with Oprah Winfrey. But we will talk about that in more detail when we get to pop culture events from 2021.

Roseanne The Conners

ABC brought Roseanne back and it was wildly successful. Then Roseanne Barr tweeted. Now the show is The Conners and matriarch Roseanne Conner is dead.

The original Roseanne sitcom aired from 1988 to 1997. It was revived in 2018 and renewed for another season soon after. But then Barr tweeted about Valerie Jarrett, one of Obama’s advisors, and the show was cancelled.

The tweet in question made a racial reference to Jarrett’s physical appearance.

In June, the network announced that they would instead do a spin-off called The Conners. without Barr.

A Star Is Born Again

Bradley Cooper remakes A Star is Born with Lady Gaga and the world loses it!

The story follows Cooper’s character, a seasoned singer, who falls in love with an up-and-coming singer played by Gaga. But as Gaga’s career takes off, Cooper battles alcoholism and internal demons. This creates problems for his career and their relationship.

A Star Is Born has been remade 4 times. First as a television adaptation in 1951 with Kathleen Crowley and Conrad Nagel. The 1954 movie starred Judy Garland and James Mason and in 1976 Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson graced the screen.

Even still, the movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $436 million worldwide.

2019

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2019:

Winter Comes

Game of Thrones came to an end after premiering in 2011. The fantasy drama TV series was based on books by George RR Martin. But by the end of the 5th season, the source material from the book series was exhausted. While Martin was available to help guide the story, he was concerned that the showrunners would take the series in the wrong direction.

Martin’s representative Paul Haas also shares that Martin wanted to do 10 seasons, not 8.

“George would fly to New York to have lunch with [former HBO CEO Richard] Plepler, to beg him to do ten seasons of ten episodes because there was enough material for it and to tell him it would be a more satisfying and more entertaining experience.” – Paul Haas

Martin may have been right to ask for more time. The final season was met with mixed reviews, with many feeling that the ending was too abrupt.

Huw Fullerton at Radio Times felt the season was “like the finale — some bits I liked, one or two I loved, an awful lot that leaves me scratching my head.”

Viewers noticed the rush as well. One Rotten Tomatoes user said the final season “shortchanges the women of Westeros, sacrificing satisfying character arcs for spectacular set-pieces in its mad dash to the finish line”

Tom Brady Wins 6th Super Bowl

When the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII in 2019, Tom Brady made history.

The victory made him the first player in NFL history to win 6 Super Bowls. The game also made him the first quarterback with six postseason game-winning drives since 1970.

“It means a lot. There’s been a lot of guys that are a part of this journey, with this team, and it’s just been so fun to be a part of it. You just do your best every day. It’s a challenging football environment, the pressure’s always on for moments like this because you have to rise to the occasion.” – Tom Brady

He would later break his own record, winning his 7th Super Bowl in 2021.

Netflix Gets More Competition

Before 2019, Netflix’s main competitor in Canada was Amazon Prime. But in November 2019, two new streaming platforms would enter the market – Disney+, and Apple TV+.

The introduction of these two services made streaming even more popular. Soon, more competitors would enter the market, including HB) Max and CBS All Access.

2020

2020 wasn’t what anybody expected. But even with all that was happening, there were still some pop culture events worth noting …

We Meet Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin

Tiger King took over during quarantine as viewers learned about the world of big cat collectors and conservationists.

The true crime documentary centered on the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic, who owned G.W. Zoo. We also met one of his greatest opponents – the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin.

As the season progresses, it follows the events leading to Exotic’s attempted murder of Baskin through a hitman.

The season was well received. Many believed the popularity was due to the escape it provided from what was happening across the globe. Whether you agree or not … the show definitely caught the world’s attention with more than 34.3 million viewers.

Chess Is Cool Again

Queen’s Gambit became Netflix’s most streamed limited script series with over 62 million households tuning in over 28 days.

“Its moves aren’t always perfect, but between Anya Taylor-Joy’s magnetic performance, incredibly realized period details, and emotionally intelligent writing, The Queen’s Gambit is an absolute win.” – Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus

Based on a book of the same name, the series follows Beth Harmon as she rises to the top of the chess world. The show won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and 2 Golden Globes. It also increased sales of chess boards by 1048%, according to the Director of Marketing at Goliath Games.

Kanye Does Kanye

On July 4th, Kanye West took to Twitter to announce he would be running for president. His platform focused on:

A culture of life

Environmental stewardship

Support of the arts

Reinforcing faith-based organizations

Bringing back school prayer

Improving national defense

West missed the deadlines for ballot access in 29 states and lost access in 9 other states. He also urged followers to write him in on the California ballot even though he was listed as a running mate for Rocky De La Fuente.

West received nearly 70,000 votes during the election in the 12 states where he had ballot access.

2021

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2021:

An Interview With Oprah

In 2021, we found out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah. By this time Meghan and Harry were no longer working members of the royal family. The interview aired on March 7, 2021, in the US and the following day in the UK.

During the interview, the couple talked about their relationship, marriage, children, and moving to the US. Meghan also discussed her mental health and the lack of financial and emotional support she received.

In addition to providing an inside scoop on their personal life, Meghan criticized the institution of the British Monarchy. Stories were also shared about:

How Meghan felt silenced

A royal family member making comments about their son Archie’s skin colour

How Archie was not to receive a title or security

The lack of help Meghan was given for her mental health, even when she shared her struggle and asked for help

How Meghan felt trapped and how she had all her licenses, passports, and credit cards taken from her before the wedding

These claims, along with others, were incredibly polarizing. Representatives of the Royals and those close to the family remembered facts differently. Ultimately, the interview had a lasting impact on the Royal Family and their relationships.

Friends Reunite

In 2021, the cast of Friends came together for a reunion special – Friend: The Reunion.

Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – everyone was there.

The reunion special saw the cast members visit different sets, special guests who had appeared on the show, and behind-the-scenes footage. The cast also did reenactments and table reads.

Die-hard friends fell hard for a chance to see their favourite group back together and critics gave it mostly favorable reviews.

“When it cuts out the noise and focuses on the connections Friends: The Reunion is as warm and comforting as a night in the café.” – Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus

Tragedy On Set

Tragedy occurred during the filming of Rust when Alec Baldwin’s prop gun killed Halyna Hutchins and injured Joel Souza.

The weapons were overseen by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. It was her second time serving as a lead armorer for a film. Her first film was The Old Way, where she caused Nicholas Cage to walk off-set when she discharged a weapon without warning.

The key grip on The Old Way and another source say that Gutierrez-Reed “put the cast and crew in several unnecessary and dangerous situations.”

The incident at the Rust film set happened on the 12th day of shooting while rehearsing a gunfight. The incident is still being investigated, but according to stories Gutierrez-Reed placed 3 prop guns on the cart. Director Dave Halls grabbed 1 of the 3 guns and handed it to Baldwin, calling out “cold gun” as he did so. This meant the gun was not loaded. The safety procedure required Halls to open the chamber and expect the gun himself but he did not.

There were also accusations of two accidental gunfires before Baldwin’s fatal discharge.

This incident has resulted in many production teams banning live rounds, including TV shows like The Rookie and The Boys.

Britney Spears Get Some Well Deserved Freedom

Since 2008, Britney Spears’ finances and personal life have been controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. This was due to a court-appointed conservatorship following the singer’s public mental health crisis. Incidents around this time included shaving her head, hitting a car with an umbrella, and refusing to surrender her sons.

It was believed that the conservatorship was meant to protect Britney. Little did anybody know, her father and others would take his management role too far.

According to Britney, she was forced to go on tour and take medications she didn’t want. She wasn’t allowed to get married, have a baby, or stop taking birth control. The control even extended to what colour her cabinets could be in her kitchen.

It has also been alleged that her father’s security staff bugged Britney’s room and phone.

On November 12, 2021, after the short removal of her father as manager, Britney’s conservatorship ended. Later, in July 2022, Jamie Spears will be ordered to produce documents related to surveillance and be deposed.

We Say Goodbye To A Beloved Actress

On New Year’s Eve 2021, Betty White died 17 days before her 100th birthday.

Just 6 days earlier, White had a stroke on Christmas day. Her doctor stated that the stroke was the cause of her death.

Often called the First Lady of Television, White had a television career that lasted almost 70 years. She was the first woman to produce a sitcom in 1953. While her list of achievements throughout her career is substantial, here are some of the highlights:

5 Primetime Emmy Awards

2 Daytime Emmy Awards

The only woman to win an Emmy in all performing comedic categories

3 American Comedy Awards

Inducted into the Television Hall of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

She was also known for her work with animals, receiving the Humane Award and a commemorative plaque at the Los Angeles Zoo. She was even an honorary forest ranger, which was her dream job as a young girl.

2022

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2022:

The Slap

2022 started with a BANG! (or rather a SMACK!) when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The slap was in response to a joke Chris made about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, I can’t wait to see it.”

The joke was referring to Jada’s shaved head. The problem was that Jada’s style choice was a result of her alopecia. While Will seemed to be laughing along with the joke at first, he quickly changed his tune. He walked on stage, slapped Chris then proceeded to sit back down while shouting profanities.

Will later won Best Actor and apologized to the Academy during his speech. The following day, he apologized to Chris. While the two actors are back on good terms, Will resigned from his Academy membership and is banned from Academy events for 10 years.

The Screen Actors Guild has publicly stated that they condemn violence and physical abuse. They also feel that Will’s actions are “unacceptable”. The general public has mixed feelings. Some agree that the slap was unacceptable while others feel he did the right thing.

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard

Earlier this year, Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, stole headlines. Depp was suing Heard for $50 million over her op-ed on her experiences as a domestic violence survivor.

While the article did not name him specifically, Depp’s legal team believed the reference was clear. After 6 weeks of live-streamed court proceedings, the jury ruled in Depp’s favor. But not before hearing several accusations of abuse, bizarre stories, and testimony from friends, professionals, and other Hollywood stars.

Jacob Hoggard Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the frontman of Hedley, was charged and later sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman in 2016. This wasn’t the first time he had been accused. He has previously been charged in another case but was found not guilty.

The crown originally sought 6 to 7 years. This was above the normal sentencing for someone with no criminal record but they believed Hoggard was a risk to the public. The defense argued that Hoggard was a low risk for reoffending and had a good chance of rehabilitation, and asked for a shorter sentencing period of 3 to 4 years. However, on October 20th, Hoggard received a sentence of 5 years.

The judge explained, “The Crown rightly points out that Mr. Hoggard was always impulsive and promiscuous, prior to and apart from his life as a rock star … I agree with the Crown that we cannot say that Mr. Hoggard will never again find himself in a situation where he has a sexual opportunity, wants to validate himself, and impulse takes over.” She continued, “It must be sufficient to reflect the inherent harmfulness of a manipulative and particularly degrading rape … In all the circumstances of this offence and this offender, I believe a fit and appropriate sentence is five years.”

2023

Here are some of the top pop culture events of 2023:

Matthew Perry Passed Away

Matthew Perry’s passing in 2023 was a solemn moment for many, as the beloved actor’s life came to a tragic end. Discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, he was pronounced dead later that day at the age of 54.

His funeral, held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on November 3, was attended by his Friends co-stars, family, and close friends. The poignant choice of the Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush song “Don’t Give Up” reflected Perry’s affection for the track, previously referenced in his autobiography aimed at aiding those battling depression and addiction. In the wake of his passing, the establishment of the “Matthew Perry Foundation” by the National Philanthropic Trust aimed to support individuals struggling with addiction.

On December 15, 2023, the circumstances surrounding Perry’s death. The medical examiner’s report highlighted the potentially lethal impact of high ketamine levels on the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, exacerbated by drowning and the underlying heart condition.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for anxiety, with his last session occurring the week before his passing. However, the investigation concluded that the ketamine in his system at the time of death couldn’t have been solely from the therapy due to its short half-life, adding complexity to the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

Taylor Swift

It wasn’t one single event that got Taylor onto this year’s list of key cultural events.

From dating Travis Kelce to her success on the Eras Tour to becoming Time Magazine’s Person of the Year (for a second time), Taylor Swift continued to solidify her position as a musical powerhouse and cultural icon during 2023.

Her ongoing advocacy for artists’ rights, especially in the realm of ownership and creative control of their work, still garners widespread attention. Swift’s courage in speaking out about these issues set a precedent and sparked crucial conversations about the relationship between artists and the industry.

But Swift’s impact on popular culture went beyond her music and advocacy.

Her collaborations, involvement in charitable causes, and engagement with her fanbase keep her on top of everyone’s mind. Whether it was through surprise releases, innovative marketing strategies, or her genuine connection with fans, Taylor Swift’s presence in 2023 remained a testament to her enduring influence in the music industry and society as a whole.

The Release Of The Barbie Movie

The new Barbie movie in 2023 marked a significant moment in pop culture, captivating audiences far beyond its target demographic. Its impact rippled through various spheres, reviving nostalgia for those who grew up with the iconic doll while also resonating with new generations.

The film’s release sparked conversations about representation and inclusivity, as it showcased a diverse range of characters and storylines that reflected the evolving landscape of society. The movie’s messaging, centered around empowerment, self-acceptance, and breaking stereotypes, resonated deeply, inspiring discussions about norms and the importance of embracing individuality.

Beyond the cinematic experience, the Barbie movie sparked a resurgence of interest in the brand, reinforcing Barbie’s status as an enduring cultural icon and reasserting her relevance in contemporary pop culture.

Let’s see what 2024 will bring …