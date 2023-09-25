Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game

NFL tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who was seen in Kelce’s family suite at Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

Taylor was seen cheering on the Chiefs decked out in a red and white team jacket.

She appeared to be sitting next to Donna Kelce, the player’s mom, chatting and laughing throughout the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Though the two have not publicly announced that they are dating, humours have been swirling for weeks…

The speculation began earlier this month when Kelce said on his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” that he tried to slip his phone number via a friendship bracelet he made for Swift during one of her “Eras” tour concerts.

Alas, he told his brother Jason he was “disappointed” to learn that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because “she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

However, Kelce, it seems, tried one more play.

On Thursday, during his conversation with ESPN, Kelce said, “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’”