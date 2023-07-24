Barbie Becomes The Biggest Opening For A Film Directed By A Woman!

The changing dynamics throughout the pandemic, now coupled with the current Hollywood strikes may be the reason behind the monster success of the two polar opposite movies…

Or maybe it was because someone mashed the two film names together and people thought it was fun! “Barbenheimer” is more than just a meme. It’s a full-fledged box office phenomenon.

Hundreds of thousands of ticket buyers refused to choose between the two seemingly different blockbusters with sprawling casts and twin release dates. So they opted to attend same-day viewings of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” turning the box office battle into a double feature for the ages.

By the end of Sunday, Barbie smashed expectations during its debut with $155 million. At the international box office, the film added $182 million for a stunning global tally of $337 million. Barbie’s budget was $145 million to make backed by Warner Bros. And Mattel.

R-rated historical drama “Oppenheimer,” collected $80.5 million. The biopic about the so-called “father of the atomic bomb” is wildly outperforming expectations for a three-hour-long period piece with little action and lots of talking.

The industry hasn’t seen numbers like this since pre-pandemic and its worth noting the top three weekends of all time were led by the debuts of sequels in massive franchises (“Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”).