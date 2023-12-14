TAYLOR SWIFT DONATES $1M TO VICTIMS OF TENNESSEE TORNADOES

In response to the deadly tornadoes that ravaged Tennessee last weekend, Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, an arm of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Organization CEO Hal Cato confirmed Swift’s donation to the Tennessean.

According to the Community Foundation’s website, proceeds from the Emergency Response Fund are ear-marked for immediate disaster response, including “direct financial assistance, food, temporary housing, debris clean-up and animal sheltering” with any remaining funds then funnelled towards long-term needs, such as home rebuilding, legal aid, counselling and mental health assistance and more.

According to the Tennesseean, the tornadoes that swept through middle Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 9 claimed the lives of six people in Clarksville and Madison, including two children, with eighty-three more hospitalized for tornado-related injuries. The region has also suffered extensive property loss and damage, including loss of power.

Swift became a billionaire this year with the record-breaking success of her The Eras Tour, but the superstar has extensive roots in Nashville, having attended high school in Sumner County and achieving her initial stardom during her time living and performing in Nashville as a country singer. Swift still owns a home in Nashville, and her office is still located within the city. Her charitable contributions this year include making large food bank donations at every U.S. stop on her Eras Tour.