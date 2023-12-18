TAYLOR SWIFT’S ‘ERAS TOUR’ SETS RECORD WITH OVER $1 BILLION IN SALES

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ has set a new world record with over $1 billion in gross ticket sales. The tour earned an estimated $1.04 billion in 2023, with 4.35 million tickets sold to 60 shows – becoming the first in history to reach the billion-dollar milestone.

Additionally, Eras Tour merchandise earned approximately $200 million in 2023, while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film has grossed $250 million in worldwide ticket sales — making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

It is already estimated that Swift’s Eras Tour ticket sales will reach $1 billion again in 2024, which would take the tour’s total to more than $2 billion.