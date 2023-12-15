Shelter Dogs and Cats Get the Biggest Gift for Taylor Swift’s Birthday Thanks to Donations

As Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday, animal shelters across America celebrated an influx of donations thanks to the megastar.

In recognition of Swift’s big day, shelters across the United States started the “Taylor Swift Challenge,” which encouraged fans to donate $13 to a local shelter.

The dollar amount is, of course, a nod to Swift’s favourite number, while the idea to donate to animal shelters is a gesture honouring her three cats; Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Button was adopted from the set of Swift’s “ME!” music video in 2019 and even made an appearance in her TIME Person of the Year photo shoot.

The SPCA in Swift’s home state of Pennsylvania was the original creator of the “Taylor Swift Challenge,” as a creative way to raise money following a “challenging year, with adoptions slowing dramatically and owner surrenders flooding into shelters at an unprecedented rate.”

The idea spread like wildfire as shelters, rescues, and animal lovers across America adopted the idea and changed their own communities to give back.

While it’s no longer Taylor’s birthday, it’s never too late to donate to your local animal shelter!