Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged To His Longtime GirlFriend!

Eric Stonestreet, who played Cam on Modern Family announced on his Instagram page the exciting news!

Eric shared several pictures of his bride-to-be and himself sporting the new engagement ring!

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,’” he captioned the snaps.

Lindsay is a pediatric nurse and the two began dating in 2016 after meeting at a celebrity weekend fundraiser.