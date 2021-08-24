Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged To His Longtime GirlFriend!
Eric and Lindsay sitting in a tree!
Eric Stonestreet, who played Cam on Modern Family announced on his Instagram page the exciting news!
Eric shared several pictures of his bride-to-be and himself sporting the new engagement ring!
“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,’” he captioned the snaps.
Lindsay is a pediatric nurse and the two began dating in 2016 after meeting at a celebrity weekend fundraiser.