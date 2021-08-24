Listen Live

Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged To His Longtime GirlFriend!

Eric and Lindsay sitting in a tree!

By Dirt/Divas

Eric Stonestreet, who played Cam on Modern Family announced on his Instagram page the exciting news! 

 

Eric shared several pictures of his bride-to-be and himself sporting the new engagement ring!

 

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,’” he captioned the snaps.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet)


 

Lindsay is a pediatric nurse and the two began dating in 2016 after meeting at a celebrity weekend fundraiser.

Related posts

Some Celebrities Have Stopped Wearing Deodorant Including Lizzo!

TEASER TRAILER FOR SEASON 4 OF “YELLOWSTONE” REVEALS NOVEMBER 7TH PREMIERE DATE

Carrie Underwood Returns As The NFL’s Sunday Night Football Theme Singer!